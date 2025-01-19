Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Town made it six Isthmian League south east division wins in a row with a 3-0 away victory at second-from-bottom Phoenix Sports.

The Hillians had previously struggled at The Mayplace Ground but three goals in the first half saw them to victory and kept them firmly in the play-off positions with games in hand.

Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes from the win at Erith Town with Dan Perry coming in for the injured Tom Chalaye, Alex Malins for Marcus Allen and Reggie Ward in place of Ben Pope.

Just like in the midweek win at Erith the Hillians took the lead early through a central defender. A free kick wasn’t cleared by Sports, Nathan Cooper got on the end of it, Martyn Box put it back in and Cooper bundled in from two yards for a 7th minute lead.

Hill had a half chance before getting their second when Chris Whelpdale fired over. Burgess Hill won a corner and Sports didn’t clear it again, Stefan Vukoje kept it alive and Cooper smashed through the crowd for a brace.

Hill continued to threaten with Ward having an effort straight at the keeper but it didn’t take long for Hill to grab a third as they pounced on an error at the back, Box broke clear and it fell to Vukoje who tucked it home.

The visiting Hillians looked to add a fourth with Perry, Vukoje and Box all having chances but Hill went in at the break leading 3-0.

The second half saw the hosts have plenty of possession as they tried to get back into the game but only tested Slav Huk with a shot from outside the area that was straight at the keeper.

The Hillians nearly made it four on 82 minutes when sub Harry Lawson smacked the inside of the post and right near the end Ben Pope had an effort saved as the Hill returned to Sussex with the three points.

Hill: Slav Huk, Reggie Ward, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price (Harry Lawson 62), Nathan Cooper, Alex Malins, Stefan Vukoje (Ollie Davies 62), Kieran Rowe, Dan Perry (Brannon O’Neill 82), Chris Whelpdale (Ben Pope 46), Martyn Box. Not used: Marcus Allen.