History-making win over Wasps shows Tuchel should watch Hassocks if he wants long throw heaven

Thomas Tuchel declared during the September international break that long throws are back, 15 years since Rory Delap and Stoke City were the stuff of nightmares for Premier League defences.

If the England head coach wants some idea of how to best utilise such a weapon, he should pop down and watch a Hassocks game.

The long throw never went out of fashion for the Robins – as East Grinstead Town found out to their cost when Hassocks scored twice from Dan Turner trebuchets in a 3-0 victory at the Vistavis Stadium.

Not even 60 seconds were on the clock when Hassocks earned their first throw. Turner trotted over towards the right flank from centre back, stretching his arms on route. He launched the ball 30 yards down the pitch, straight into the Wasps box at the sort of angle which makes a long throw harder to defend in some ways than a corner.

Liam Benson scored for Hassocks from a Dan Turner long throw after less than 60 seconds at East Grinstead Town | Picture: Phil Westlake

Harry Furnell flicked on from near the penalty spot and Liam Benson spun on a sixpence to volley beyond home goalkeeper Rex Porter.

Hassocks dominated after that, seeing more of the ball and creating a series of half-chances to double their lead. Not even losing Benson to injury on 25 minutes disrupted the Robins’ flow. Morgan Vale took over and quickly played a part in earning Hassocks a free kick in a semi-dangerous position.

Lewis Finney showed great thinking to take quickly and put tall striker Jamie Wilkes in one-on-one. The rangy Wilkes rounded Porter but saw his shot cleared off the line in a piece of heroic defending by Wasps captain Tom Cadman.

East Grinstead came close to equalising with five minutes of the first half remaining. A chaotic game of pinball broke out in the Robins box with at least four Wasps shots blocked by various Hassocks players - it being impossible to tell who amongst the carnage.

The Robins had to weather a little bit of an East Grinstead storm through the first 15 minutes or so following the restart. Oliver Rawlins had the best opportunity right at the end of that spell when seeming destined to equalise, only for James Shaw to pull off an astonishing stop at his near post.

Hassocks doubled their lead two minutes later. Intricate passing in midfield between Wilkes and Jack Troak released Vale down the left. After some clever hold up play and a bit of trickery near the by-line, Vale pulled back a pass straight into the path of the onrushing Troak. Having busted a lung to charge 40 yards forwards, Troak finished off the move he helped start by sweeping a low finish into the far corner.

Troak still had the energy to sprint off towards the corner flag, kissing the Hassocks badge on his shirt as he passed the away fans gathered behind the goal.

Going from Rawlins being so close to making it 1-1 to falling 2-0 behind in the space of 120 seconds left East Grinstead visibly deflated.

Any Wasps hopes of a comeback were well and truly ended when the Robins scored their third on 79.

Turner wound up another throw from the right, this time from level with the six yard box. It flew with speed and precision in a straight line, like a guided missile towards Furnell.

East Grinstead were paying closer attention to Furnell this time following his flick on for the opener. Yet he still managed to produce an astonishing leap to outjump giant Wasps defender Matthew Weaire and power home a header.

Furnell took an accidental whack in the face from Weaire in the process. Receiving the Robins Starman Award afterwards for his goal and assist hopefully numbed the pain as Hassocks celebrated their first ever away victory as an Isthmian League club.

AFC Whyteleafe visit the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground on Saturday.