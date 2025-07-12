Hastings Kombat Academy proudly took part in the Battle of Kent competition, with their junior fight team putting on an impressive display in the ring.

Coaches Jenny and Callum were full of praise for the young athletes, stating they were “incredibly proud of the entire team” who “fought brilliantly, doing both HKA and themselves proud.”

Results and highlights:

- Iyden secured a dominant win, showing excellent skill, focus, and determination. He followed instructions perfectly, earning a clear and well-deserved victory.

The HKA fight team

- Eli also came away with a win in an action-packed bout. Described as a “little diesel bunny,” Eli kept up relentless pressure, landing punch after punch while staying sharp and responsive throughout—a fantastic performance.

- Jayen delivered a high-energy fight with nonstop action. His work rate was impressive, and he controlled the match from start to finish to claim a strong win.

- Samuel faced a tough opponent in only his second fight. Although the match was stopped after two rounds, Samuel showed great movement and resilience. Despite the loss, his determination stood out.

- Archie, a highly skilled fighter, was up against a fast and powerful opponent. Although unable to showcase his full abilities due to his rival’s aggressive approach, Archie’s potential remains clear.

- Tom stepped into the ring for the first time and surprised everyone with his impressive ringcraft and composure. Although he didn’t get the win, his performance showed tremendous promise for the future.

- Darrin was the final HKA fighter of the day. It took him a little time to get into gear, but once he settled in, it was the best performance his coaches have seen from him to date. In a closely contested match, Darrin narrowly missed out on victory, losing by just a single point.

Overall, the HKA junior team represented their club with pride, skill, and sportsmanship—leaving a lasting impression at the event.

HKA offer a range of classes in both Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age three up to adult. With sessions available in Kickboxing, K1, Boxing, and Ladies-Only classes, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, call the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected].