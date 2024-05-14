HMI Topaz complete the double in Eastbourne Snooker League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Division One Champions round off their season with style having won the John Hughes cup final.

The Division One cup competition came to a close, following a hard fought final between league winners HMI Topaz and Glastonbury E.

Frame one saw the Captains do battle. Adam Hart was consistent throughout, making some good long pots. He was helped by 28 points in fouls from his opponent, John Matthews, who struggled to come to terms with the conditions. Adam led throughout but missed frame ball which allowed John to make a 22 with a double on the final black to steal the opener. 1-0

In frame two Gary Davis took an early lead for the E team, and Kia Movaf never got back on terms. Some long bouts of safety turned this frame into a battle of attrition, lasting over an hour. However, Gary ran out the comfortable victor. 1-1

The League and Cup winners: HMI Topaz

Frame three turned out to be a similar type of battle, as Glastonbury E’s Ash Barton struggled with any consistency and the odd lack of run. Darren Gurr potted well and ended up the deserved winner to put his team within one frame of the win. 2-1

Frame 4. Glastonbury put in their star man, Alex Hall. Topaz’s Barry Kenward had the chance to win it for his team as his long potting was the more consistent. Despite a decent 21 break from Alex, which briefly saw him take the lead, he wasn’t at his usual fluent best and shook hands to end the match after coming out second best in a safety battle. 3-1