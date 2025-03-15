Holbrook Olympic increase their lead in the league

Holbrook Olympic won 2-0 at TD Shipley Reserves to increase their lead in Division 1 North of the West Sussex League.

They travelled to Dragons Green on a beautiful day and won comfortably. They took the lead in the first half after a deep cross came in from the right and was deflected into the goal by an unfortunate defender.

Olympic scored their second goal to seal the victory with ten minutes left, Ross Martin on target. His right-foot stunner gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Around 50 people attended and enjoyed the match