Hollington Old Church Bowling Club host American pairs tournament

Hollington Old Church Bowls Club hosted their annual American Pairs Tournament after it had been cancelled in early June because of poor weather.

The event was sponsored again by Fuzion4 of St Leonard. The unusual format of this tournament attracts 32 invited bowlers from all over Sussex and Kent, with some players who have competed for over 20 years and others who were experiencing the event for the first time.

Thankfully the weather held fair for most of the day with just a small interruption for the inevitable short downpour.

After a full day’s play this year's finalists were: Gerry Butler (Hawkhurst BC), Marion Frances (Hastings BC), Esme Penn (Westfield BC) and Rona Mitchell (Hawkhurst BC).

Players from all over Kent and Sussex took part

The closely contested final was eventually won by Esme Penn; with second place going to Gerry Butler, third place to Marion Frances and fourth place to Rona Mitchell.

The prizes were presented to the finalists by Doreen Swain (President of HOCBC).

Malcolm Sealby thanked all the club's volunteers for ensuring a great day, which included an excellent lunch and afternoon tea and cakes, was had by all.