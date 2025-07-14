Hollington Old Church Bowls Club host Doreen Swain Trophy

Hollington Old Church Bowls Club hosted the second playing of the Doreen Swain Trophy.

Doreen has been an active member of the club for over 50 years; serving as president since 2005.

On a beautiful summer’s day with the green in tip-top condition 12 local clubs entered the triples competition. Each team played five games of five ends, with the winners being the club with the best points difference.

After a great day of bowling played in a wonderful atmosphere, Doreen presented the prizes.

The competitors gather to start

The winners of the spider were Charlie Sharrod and Tracey Fern, both of Pett BC.

In the main competition Guestling BC finished third and Northiam BC were runners-up. The winners of the Doreen Swain Trophy, sponsored by The New Spice Indian Restaurant in Robertsbridge, were Pett II.

This was a very successful event for the whole of HOCBC. Club members worked together to ensure a smoothly run tournament, a lovely lunch and endless cups of tea and various raffles helping to raise vital funds.

HOCBC are enjoying a good season, they are currently second in the Mermaid League – they have a full programme of friendlies, internal competitions and occasional social events.