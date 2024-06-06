Hollington Old Church Bowls Club hosts American Pairs competition
The competition was sponsored by local company Fusion4/A.B. Electrical.
Play started at 9.30am and it wasn't until 5pm that Dave Ward of Hastings B.C. was crowned this year's champion.
2nd was Esme Penn from Westfield B.C., in 3rd place was Pam Barden also of Westfield B.C. and 4th was Brian Edwards of Hawkhurst B.C.
Malcolm Sealby (Chairman of HOCBC) presented the prizes and thanked all the volunteers for their hard work in ensuring the club had a very successful day.
Players and spectators were treated to an excellent lunch and later enjoyed a cream scones tea before enjoying the final.