Hollington Old Church Bowls Club hosts American Pairs competition

By Malcolm SealbyContributor
Published 6th Jun 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Hollington Old Church Bowls Club hosted it's annual American Pairs Competition on Saturday (June 1st). 32 bowlers from all over Sussex and Kent competed in this unusual format of the game.

The competition was sponsored by local company Fusion4/A.B. Electrical.

Play started at 9.30am and it wasn't until 5pm that Dave Ward of Hastings B.C. was crowned this year's champion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2nd was Esme Penn from Westfield B.C., in 3rd place was Pam Barden also of Westfield B.C. and 4th was Brian Edwards of Hawkhurst B.C.

32 bowlers from clubs all over Sussex and Kent before the start of the American Pairs Competition32 bowlers from clubs all over Sussex and Kent before the start of the American Pairs Competition
32 bowlers from clubs all over Sussex and Kent before the start of the American Pairs Competition

Malcolm Sealby (Chairman of HOCBC) presented the prizes and thanked all the volunteers for their hard work in ensuring the club had a very successful day.

Players and spectators were treated to an excellent lunch and later enjoyed a cream scones tea before enjoying the final.

Related topics:AmericanSussexKent