Home win for Run Wednesdays marathon runner

By Trudy Hillman
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 20:29 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Run Wednesdays competitor, Evelyn Griffiths, was celebrating success at the Edinburgh Marathon on 25th May 2025

Evelyn returned to her home country to race in the Edinburgh Marathon, described by Runners World as the fastest in the UK. Starting on Potterrow against the backdrop of the University of Edinburgh's McEwan Hall, the route takes runners past many of city's iconic sights, including Greyfriars Kirkyard, St Giles Cathedral, The Royal Mile and the Scottish Parliament building.

Evelyn shared, "Edinburgh Marathon 2025 was my first official marathon on home soil. It's one I won't forget for so many reasons! Family, friends, culture and, of course, the weather! We definitely got all the seasons on the day including hailstones on the last mile. But that did not stop the crowds being there to cheer us on to the finish line. If you run, run Edinburgh!"

If you want to run Edinburgh Marathon, or any other of the UK's beautiful marathon routes, and want to train with a friendly club, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.

Related topics:Scottish Parliament
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice