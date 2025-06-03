Home win for Run Wednesdays marathon runner
Evelyn returned to her home country to race in the Edinburgh Marathon, described by Runners World as the fastest in the UK. Starting on Potterrow against the backdrop of the University of Edinburgh's McEwan Hall, the route takes runners past many of city's iconic sights, including Greyfriars Kirkyard, St Giles Cathedral, The Royal Mile and the Scottish Parliament building.
Evelyn shared, "Edinburgh Marathon 2025 was my first official marathon on home soil. It's one I won't forget for so many reasons! Family, friends, culture and, of course, the weather! We definitely got all the seasons on the day including hailstones on the last mile. But that did not stop the crowds being there to cheer us on to the finish line. If you run, run Edinburgh!"
If you want to run Edinburgh Marathon, or any other of the UK's beautiful marathon routes, and want to train with a friendly club, check out the Run Wednesdays Facebook page.