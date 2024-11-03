Honours almost even in opening Turkey Trots at Heath

Mannings Heath staged ther first two Turkey Trots at the weekend with both early harbingers of Christmas seeing the top three finishers level on points and only separable on countback.

Ray Robertson, off 12, struck a blow for the seniors by claiming first place in Saturday's competition thanks to a three over par back nine that earned him 21 points and a 37 total. Peter Wilson and Johnny Tabor had to settle for second and third places.

On Sunday 36 points was the winning mark with two back nine birdies helping eight-handicap Chris Deane to finish ahead of Paul Treanor and Graham Lafferty in the top trio.

Earlier, former senior captains gathered to contest their annual cup competition before sitting down to a convivial lunch. Andy Bone showed the field a clean pair of heels with an impressive 39 points and Paul Trueman took runner-up spot on countback from Phil Andrews with 34.