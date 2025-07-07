Horley go top after beating Sutton

Horley 1st XI romped to a seven-wicket victory in a rain affected game against Sutton 2nd XI and climbed to top spot in Division Four East of the Surrey Championship.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horley skipper Regan Derham lost the toss and Sutton elected to bat on an overcast day, and with the wicket looking slightly green at Horley Row, Derham wasn’t disappointed with their decision.

Ben Davies (1-38) got Horley off to a good start, getting Sam Woods caught at slip by CP Singh in the fourth over, after seeing one split the slip fielders earlier in the same over. Ansh Bansal and Aarav Rajnikanth rebuilt for Sutton after a rain delay that meant it was now a 42-over game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horley were doing a good job of making sure Sutton didn’t get away from them, with first- and second-change bowlers Charlie Robins (2-30) and Matthew Gainsford (2-36) building pressure at both ends. Robins was the one to make the breakthrough, removing Bansal for 32 in the 15th over with the score 61-2.

Horley skipper Regan Derham has led his team to the top of Surrey Division Four East

Robins got back in on the action in the 21st, clean bowling Sutton skipper Daniel Edwards, after he had played a couple of nice scoops, orthodox and reverse.

At 88-3 Horley felt in control of the game, and even though Rajnikanth was set, he seemed to be leaving the scoring to his incoming batters. It would take Horley until the end of the 30th to claim their next, Matthew Gardner picking out Luke Smith at point after trying to reverse sweep Adam Stephenson (3-23).

Soon, 124-4 became 134-5, Stephenson taking a sharp return catch in his next over. He had found a little purple patch, as he took his third wicket in three consecutive overs – this time caught by Singh – clearing out Sutton’s middle order, leaving the away side on 144-6 after 34 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton knew they had to find some lower order runs to try to switch the momentum back in their favour. Gainsford made sure this didn’t happen, removing Rajnikanth (46) and Dylan Waldon-Ferguson within the space of four balls, the latter a third catch for Singh. Sahil Sheth (19) tried to drag his team from 155-8 up towards the 200 mark but fell to Jon Barnett (2-0) in the 41st after a spectacular one-handed catch from Gainsford at mid-off. Barnett ended the Sutton innings next ball, with Derham stumping Sam Griffin, meaning Horley would have 42 overs to chase a revised target of 174.

Horley had a new-look opening partnership this weekend with Sam Remfry away on holiday, which meant Ben Remfry was joined by Ben Stewart to get Horley’s innings underway. The pair got off to a steady start, however Stewart lost his wicket just before the end of the ten-over powerplay, getting clean bowled by Griffin for 14.

Singh joined Remfry at the crease and both started going about their work, consistently ticking the scoreboard over. Two runs short of the 50 partnership, Singh fell to Waldon-Ferguson (2-39) for 25, as he could only find mid-on after coming down the track and trying to clear that man.

Remfry, who was playing his innings perfectly with a mix of sensible stroke selection and aggression, was joined by Derham with the score at 81-2 in the 20th over. Derham picked up where Singh left off, ticking the score along with a mix of some hard hitting and good running between the wickets. He wouldn’t see his side home unfortunately, as Waldon-Ferguson grabbed the scalp of the Horley skipper, with Derham stumped for 28 after advancing down the track to no avail. After 28 overs, Horley were 129-3 and Davies joined Remfry out in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo made sure there were no Horley nerves on the sidelines this weekend as they saw their side home, Davies (19 not out) hitting the winning runs in the 35th over to take Horley to 175-3. Remfry was 75 not out.

With the halfway point of the season upon us, Horley now sit top of Division Four East and look to get revenge next week against second-placed London Gymkhana, who are the only team to make Horley taste defeat so far this season.

Horley 2nd XI contrived to lose to bottom-of-the-table Salfords in their Division Eight East match, after getting into what should have been an unassailable position.

Rain before the start meant both innings were shortened to 43 overs. Salfords were put in and produced a topsy turvy innings, reduced to 72-6 after 30 overs but motoring on to 168-8 at the close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar Hofmann and Chris Webber bowled excellent opening spells, racking up eight maidens in the first 12 overs. Hofmann (2-26) bowled Aarush Siddabathula in the fifth over then trapped John Paul Raymond lbw two overs later.

Alex Field had Samuel Lee caught at slip by Webber in his first over and at drinks after 22 overs Salfords were 46-3

Abdur Razzaq provided some resistance, making 23 before top-edging a skier to Hofmann for Aidan Spalding's first wicket.

Salfords went from 62-4 to 70-6 as Irfaan Baksh bowled Miz Rahman, then in Spalding's next over Dan Sired stretched high over his head to catch Veekash Rampeearee, who had made six from 65 balls. Spalding’s figures were 2-19 from five overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then the fightback began as number eight Glen Zangel joined skipper Sohail Shah in a partnership of 34 for the seventh wicket. Shah was bowled by Will Hofmann for 9 in the 36th over then Zangel and Harry Roberts made a further 35 before Roberts drove one straight to Baksh off Webber.

Zangel motored on to 69 not out from 49 balls, striking two sixes and nine fours while Abdul Waris Azizi made 14 not out.

Ryan Bunn fell to the third ball of Horley's reply, caught in the slips by Roberts off Zangel. Baksh was out lbw to Azizi for 9 in the fourth over then Tom Jowett began to take the attack to Salfords, hitting 14 off Zangel in the next over.

A Zangel delivery reared up off a length and Waddington gloved it to keeper Shah, then Jowett and Sired were both caught off Roberts in the ninth over. Jowett had impressed in making 30 from 31 balls, including six fours. Spalding edged a great delivery to the keeper in Roberts’ next over and Horley were reeling at 60-6 after 11 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Baigrie – an under-14s player making his senior league debut – and Field rebuilt the Horley innings over the next 14 overs, with a partnership of 54 for the seventh wicket before Salfords brought back their opening bowlers to try to make a breakthrough. Field was furious after leaving a good delivery from Azizi and being bowled for 33. Baigrie, who had done himself credit, followed in the next over, bowled by Zangel (4-49) for 13.

At 122-8 after 27 overs Horley were deep in trouble again and Webber went lbw in the 29th over to leave the Hofmann brothers as the final pair.

They took the score on to 134 before Oscar Hofmann holed out for 13 to Azizi off Roberts (4-13) in the 33rd over and Horley were all out for 134.

The defeat means Horley slip to fifth in the table and next Saturday they are at home to Tadworth, who are eighth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horley 3rd XI were away at Kilnwood Vale in a Sussex Division Ten West match and lost by ten runs.

Horley were debuting three young players – Rayan Patel, Will Basting and James Simner. Horley started by winning the toss and bowling and they began well, with three early wickets. Ryan Smith bowled two and Henrick Cook took a catch off Liam Adams for the other.

This had Kilnwood Vale at 25-3 but Leroy Dekker and the opposition skipper Craig Bowden then came together and hit a 117-run partnership, taking them past drinks. However, Smith (3-49) then got the wicket of Dekker with another clean bowled, for 74.

Shortly after that Basting came on to bowl his first adult league spell and got Bowden out lbw for 52. Tom Marner batted on but couldn't get anybody to stay with him, with Horley bowling well and taking regular wickets. Basting finished with 3-14 from four overs and James Simner also bowled his first overs for the 3rd XI, taking 1-15. Adams (2-42) took the last wicket as Kilnwood Vale were all out for 199.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horley started the reply confidently with Cook and Tom Paul seeing off the first 7.5 overs before Paul fell for 4.

Cook and Dan Farmer put together a 56-run partnership getting the score to 75 before Farmer was out for 27 in the 18th over. Adams joined Cook and got Horley to 80-2 at drinks, then the two kept the score ticking over, finding boundaries regularly until Cook got caught for 69 in the 30th over, ending a 66-run partnership.

Rob Rigby joined Adams but unfortunately Adams was bowled two overs later for a well-played 43. Dirk Douglas came out with Horley needing 48 off 7.3 overs. Rigby then fell, caught hitting it back to the bowler.

Patel and Douglas tried to increase the scoring rate but were struggling to hit boundaries. Patel was bowled for 7 bringing Smith to the crease with Horley needing 23 off 10 balls. Unfortunately they could only add 13 runs with Horley falling short by 10, finishing on 189-6 off their 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horley remain second in the table, having played a game more than all the other teams bar one. They have another away game next Saturday, against ninth-placed Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching CC where they hope to return to winning ways.