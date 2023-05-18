Horley Cricket Club Under-15s will be playing the Swiss National Under-15s team in a T20 match on Saturday (20 May) at Horley Row.

Khyan Patel made 66 for Horley Under-15s and will face Switzerland next Saturday.

Horley Under-15s team manager Danny Patel was contacted by the tour organisers to ask if the Swiss team could include Horley in their schedule and he was delighted to accept.

“This is a great opportunity for our boys to play a form of international cricket which doesn’t come along every day,” says Patel. “The team is really looking forward to pitting their wits against a team that won a T20 competition against Denmark last year. This also shows how far our Horley club has come over the past few years, to be able to stage of game of this type.”

The match will start at 9.30am and spectators are welcome.

This weekend, Horley Under-15s lost to Old Whitgiftians by one run in a thrilling Surrey Junior Cricket Championship Tier One North match.

Put in to bat, Old Whitgiftians made a steady start. Some good stroke play and poor bowling with a large number of extras being conceded meant they reached 92-2 after 15 overs, with a wicket each for Alex Mutton and Daniel Sired. Horley then came back into the game with three wickets from Khyan Patel, a wicket for Sam Terry and one for Hrishi Patel. A late surge from Old Whits captain Marley Simpson saw them finish with 173-7 off 30 overs.

Horley’s openers Khyan Patel and Sired put on 48 before Sired was bowled. Then another good partnership between Patel and Terry put on 41 before Terry succumbed. Wickets fell steadily but Khyan Patel stayed put and reached his half century.