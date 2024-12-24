Horsham 5's Dart League
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With A Division leaders Southwater Club B having a bye, this gave The Shelley Arms A the chance to move to the top, but despite a 180 & a 101 out shot from Rob Metcalfe could only draw 4-4 playing at home to Ashington Club. The bottom two faced each other as The Windmill visited Southwater Club A with the home team gaining their first win with a 5-3 victory helped by skipper Paul Clark's 105 out.
B Division leaders The Plough were at home to The Malt Shovel for whom Sam Clayton hit a 180 in a game that ended in a 4-4 draw. Shelley Arms C hosted The White Horse & were comfortable 6-2 winners. Slinfold CC were visited by Shelley Arms B who are still looking for their first win & won 7-1
The next matches on January 6th are The Jack Tofts Cup Quarter Finals & 1st Round Robin Mick Edwards Plate:-
Jack Tofts Cup
Ashington Club v The White Horse
Slinfold CC v Southwater Club B
Shelley Arms C v Southwater Club A
The Windmill v Shelley Arms A
Mick Edwards Plate
Shelley Arms B v The Malt Shovel
The committee wish you all a Merry Christmas a Happy New Year.
RESULTS
A Division
Shelley Arms A 4 Ashington Club 4
Southwater Club A 5 The Windmill 3
Southwater Club B - Bye
B Division
Plough 4 Malt Shovel 4
Slinfold CC 7 Shelley Arms B 1
Shelley Arms C 6 The White Horse 2
180's
Rob Metcalfe - Shelley Arms A
Sam Clayton - Malt Shovel
100+ Finishes
Rob Metcalfe - Shelley Arms A 102