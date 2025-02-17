This season's Horsham 5s Dart League doubles competition attracted 22 pairs, eight from the A division and 14 from the B division.

The final of the A division competition will feature Paul Williams and Jamie Buckle of The Shelley Arms A, who defeated pairs from Southwater Club A and Ashington Club.

Their opponents in the final will be Ron Clarke and Lee Burlton of Southwater Club B, who won through with wins against pairs from Southwater Club A and Ashington Club.

The B division final is between Ethan Collins and Kieron Grieg of The Shelley Arms C, who advanced with wins over pairs from Slinfold CC, The White Horse and The Plough.

A and B Division doubles finalists

They will play Lee and Harvey Marshall from The Plough, who progressed with wins over pairs from Slinfold CC, The White Horse and The Shelley Arms C.

The only recorded high score of the night came from Steve Bean of The White Horse with a 171.

A total of £127.10 was raised during the evening. Thanks go to Paul Clark, James Warburton and Tony Harris for their help during the event.