The top two teams in the A Division of the Horsham 5s Dart League clashed as second-placed Shelley Arms A hosted leaders Southwater Club B.

With a 6-2 win for the home team, it's all change at the top as Shelley regain the top spot.

Paul Williams of Shelley A hit the season's highest finish so far with a 156, closely followed by a 137 for Southwater's Ron Clarke. Ryan Vessey also hit a 180.

Southwater Club A hosted third-placed Ashington Club, with a 180 for each side, Dan Bland for the hosts and Adam Pranskus for the visitors. It ended in a 4-4 draw.

The Windmill became further adrift at the bottom as they had a bye.

In the B Division, it was top against bottom as The Plough were due to host Shelley Arms B, but the visitors were unable to raise a team, so the game is given 8-0 to The Plough.

Shelley Arms C, in second spot, were at home to The Malt Shovel and came out on top 5-3. The White Horse travelled to face Slinfold CC but were beaten 6-2

RESULTS - A Division – Southwater Club A 4 Ashington Club 4; The Shelley Arms A 6 Southwater Club B 2; The Windmill - Bye. B Division – Plough 8 The Shelley Arms B 0 - Home Walkover; Slinfold CC 6 The White Horse 2; The Shelley Arms C 5 The Malt Shovel 3. 180s – Ryan Vessey - Shelley Arms A; Dan Bland Southwater Club A; Adam Pranskus -Ashington Club. 100+ finishes – Paul Williams - Shelley Arms A 156; Ron Clarke - Southwater Club 137.