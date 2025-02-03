Horsham 5s Dart League: A Division leaders beaten
With a 6-2 win for the home team, it's all change at the top as Shelley regain the top spot.
Paul Williams of Shelley A hit the season's highest finish so far with a 156, closely followed by a 137 for Southwater's Ron Clarke. Ryan Vessey also hit a 180.
Southwater Club A hosted third-placed Ashington Club, with a 180 for each side, Dan Bland for the hosts and Adam Pranskus for the visitors. It ended in a 4-4 draw.
The Windmill became further adrift at the bottom as they had a bye.
In the B Division, it was top against bottom as The Plough were due to host Shelley Arms B, but the visitors were unable to raise a team, so the game is given 8-0 to The Plough.
Shelley Arms C, in second spot, were at home to The Malt Shovel and came out on top 5-3. The White Horse travelled to face Slinfold CC but were beaten 6-2
