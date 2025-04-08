Horsham 5's Dart League - B Division champions are crowned

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 09:44 BST
With the A Division champions & runners up already crowned the only position left to be decided was who was to come bottom of the division. That was to be The Windmill who finished the season three points behind Southwater Club A who also are relegated. The Windmill visited Ashington Club & finish the season with a 5-3 win. Southwater Club A played champions Southwater Club B who helped by Fran Pickett's 158 out, which is the highest of the season won 7-1. Runners up The Shelley Arms A had a bye.

The B Division was won by The Plough who visited runners up The Shelley Arms C who needed to win 7-1 to take the title. It started well for the home side going 4-0 up but The Plough won the next three to stay on top in a match that ended 5-3 to The Shelley, Lee Marshall hit the week's only 180. The bottom two sides faced off as The White Horse hosted the only side without a win this season The Shelley Arms B but predictably the match ended in a 4-4 draw. Slinfold CC who on their debut season finished a creditable third were away at The Malt Shovel but went down 5-3. Their is one game outstanding between The Malt Shovel & The Shelley Arms B that is due to be played before finals night.

Next week is finals & presentation night at Southwater Club the first game of the night will be the Team 5's Final & will start at 8.15pm SHARP.

RESULTS

Ashington Club v The Windmill

A Division

Ashington Club 3 The Windmill 5

Southwater Club B 7 Southwater Club A 1

The Shelley Arms A - Bye

The Shelley Arms B v The White Horse

B Division

The Malt Shovel 5 Slinfold CC 3

The Shelley Arms C 5 The Plough 3

The White Horse 4 The Shelley Arms B 4

The Malt Shovel v Slinfold CC

180's

Lee Marshall - The Plough

100+ Finishes

Fran Pickett - Southwater Club B 158

