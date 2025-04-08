Horsham 5's Dart League - B Division champions are crowned
The B Division was won by The Plough who visited runners up The Shelley Arms C who needed to win 7-1 to take the title. It started well for the home side going 4-0 up but The Plough won the next three to stay on top in a match that ended 5-3 to The Shelley, Lee Marshall hit the week's only 180. The bottom two sides faced off as The White Horse hosted the only side without a win this season The Shelley Arms B but predictably the match ended in a 4-4 draw. Slinfold CC who on their debut season finished a creditable third were away at The Malt Shovel but went down 5-3. Their is one game outstanding between The Malt Shovel & The Shelley Arms B that is due to be played before finals night.
Next week is finals & presentation night at Southwater Club the first game of the night will be the Team 5's Final & will start at 8.15pm SHARP.
RESULTS
A Division
Ashington Club 3 The Windmill 5
Southwater Club B 7 Southwater Club A 1
The Shelley Arms A - Bye
B Division
The Malt Shovel 5 Slinfold CC 3
The Shelley Arms C 5 The Plough 3
The White Horse 4 The Shelley Arms B 4
180's
Lee Marshall - The Plough
100+ Finishes
Fran Pickett - Southwater Club B 158