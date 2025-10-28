Horsham 5's Dart League: Bedford take advantage as Windmill stop turning

With Horsham 5s Dart League B Division leaders The Windmill on a bye, The Bedford took full advantage, securing a 6-2 victory over basement side The Foresters, who remain stuck at the bottom of the table.

Third-placed Kings Head Badgers travelled to face The Dog & Bacon and, helped by a Mick Short 180, came away with a 5-3 win.

The White Horse faced in-form Shelley Arms B and turned the tables with their first win of the season, clinching a 5-3 victory.

A Division leaders Shelley Arms A were away at Southwater Club A and suffered their first defeat, going down 5-3 despite a 180 and a 170 checkout from Ryan Vessey. Paul Clark also hit a 180 for the home side.

Shelley Arms C hosted second-placed Southwater Club B, and with heroics from Matt Stanford, who hit two 180s and a 133 outshot, the visitors won 5-3.

Dougie Wren scored a 180 for Shelley C. Slinfold CC travelled to The Anchor, with the match ending in a 4-4 draw. The Plough had a bye.

RESULTS – A Division: The Anchor 4 Slinfold CC 4; Shelley Arms C 3 Southwater Club B 5; Southwater Club A 5 Shelley Arms A 3; The Plough - Bye. B Division: Dog & Bacon 3 Kings Head Badgers 5; The Bedford 6 The Foresters 2; The White Horse 5 Shelley Arms B 3; The Windmill - Bye. 180s: Matt Stanford - Southwater Club B x 2; Ryan Vessey - Shelley Arms A; Paul Clark - Southwater Club A; Dougie Wren - Shelley Arms C; Mick Short - Kings Head Badgers. 100+ Finishes: Ryan Vessey - Shelley Arms A 170; Matt Stanford - Southwater Club B 133.