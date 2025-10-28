Horsham 5's Dart League: Bedford take advantage as Windmill stop turning
Third-placed Kings Head Badgers travelled to face The Dog & Bacon and, helped by a Mick Short 180, came away with a 5-3 win.
The White Horse faced in-form Shelley Arms B and turned the tables with their first win of the season, clinching a 5-3 victory.
A Division leaders Shelley Arms A were away at Southwater Club A and suffered their first defeat, going down 5-3 despite a 180 and a 170 checkout from Ryan Vessey. Paul Clark also hit a 180 for the home side.
Shelley Arms C hosted second-placed Southwater Club B, and with heroics from Matt Stanford, who hit two 180s and a 133 outshot, the visitors won 5-3.
Dougie Wren scored a 180 for Shelley C. Slinfold CC travelled to The Anchor, with the match ending in a 4-4 draw. The Plough had a bye.
