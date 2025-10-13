Horsham 5s Dart League A division leaders Shelley Arms A hosted Slinfold CC and emerged with a 5-3 win.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was thanks to a 180 from Ryan Vessey and a 104 checkout from Paul Williams. Gareth Syverson responded with a 180 for the visitors.

The two Southwater Club teams clashed in a tight match that ended in a 4-4 draw, with Steve Courquin hitting a 180 for the B team. The match between The Plough and Shelley Arms C was postponed, and The Anchor had a bye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the B Division, the top two teams played away games. The Windmill visited The Foresters and secured a dominant 7-1 victory, opening a five-point lead at the top. The Bedford faced Shelley Arms B, who triumphed 6-2. Bottom-of-the-table White Horse took on The Dog & Bacon, earning a respectable 4-4 draw despite a 180 from Paul Gettings. Kings Head Badgers also had a bye.

Southwater Club B and Southwater Club A

Next week is the team 5's competition at Southwater Club. Please register by 8.10pm.

RESULTS – A Division: Southwater Club B 4 Southwater Club A 4; The Plough v Shelley Arms C - Postponed; Shelley Arms A 5 Slinfold CC 3; The Anchor - Bye. B Division: The Foresters 1 The Windmill 7; Shelley Arms B 6 The Bedford 2; White Horse 4 The Dog & Bacon 4; Kings Head Badgers - Bye. 180s: Ryan Vessey - Shelley Arms A; Gareth Syverson - Slinfold CC; Steve Courquin - Southwater Club B; Paul Gettings - Dog & Bacon. 100+ Finishes: Paul Williams - Shelley Arms A 104.