Horsham 5s Dart League: New leaders of A Division
The two Southwater Club teams clashed as the A hosted the Bs. Despite 180s from Paul Clark and Riley Darkins, the A team went down 6-2, allowing the Bs to take over the top spot in the division.
Ashington Club visited bottom side The Windmill and helped by a 180 from Adam Pranskus, triumphed 6-2. The Shelley Arms A had bye and dropped to second place.
Leaders of the B Division, The Plough, made the trip to face Slinfold, and for the third match between the teams, it ended in a 4-4 draw. In another derby match, Shelley Arms C were at home to their B team and gained points on the top team with a 6-2. The Malt Shovel travelled to play The White Horse and also won 6-2.
Next week is the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup and the second round-robin game in the Mick Edwards Plate:
Southwater Club A vs. Ashington Club @ Southwater Club
Southwater Club B vs. The Shelley Arms A @ Ashington Club
Mick Edwards Plate
The Shelley Arms B vs. The Plough @ The Shelley Arms
On Thursday, the H&W Dart League is hosting their annual Peter Wickersham singles and Laurie Wilson flying pairs competitions at Southwater Club. This is open to members of The Horsham 5s dart league; entry is by donation.
RESULTS
A Division
Southwater Club A 2 Southwater Club B 6
The Windmill 2 Ashington Club 6
The Shelley Arms A - Bye
B Division
Slinfold CC 4 The Plough 4
The Shelley Arms C 6 The Shelley Arms B 2
White Horse 2 The Malt Shovel 6
180s
Adam Pranskus - Ashington Club
Paul Clark - Southwater Club A
Riley Darkins - Southwater Club A