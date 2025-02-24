Horsham 5s Dart League: New leaders of A Division

Week 16 report

The two Southwater Club teams clashed as the A hosted the Bs. Despite 180s from Paul Clark and Riley Darkins, the A team went down 6-2, allowing the Bs to take over the top spot in the division.

Ashington Club visited bottom side The Windmill and helped by a 180 from Adam Pranskus, triumphed 6-2. The Shelley Arms A had bye and dropped to second place.

Leaders of the B Division, The Plough, made the trip to face Slinfold, and for the third match between the teams, it ended in a 4-4 draw. In another derby match, Shelley Arms C were at home to their B team and gained points on the top team with a 6-2. The Malt Shovel travelled to play The White Horse and also won 6-2.

The Windmill v Ashington Club

Next week is the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup and the second round-robin game in the Mick Edwards Plate:

Southwater Club A vs. Ashington Club @ Southwater Club

Southwater Club B vs. The Shelley Arms A @ Ashington Club

Mick Edwards Plate

The Shelley Arms B vs. The Plough @ The Shelley Arms

On Thursday, the H&W Dart League is hosting their annual Peter Wickersham singles and Laurie Wilson flying pairs competitions at Southwater Club. This is open to members of The Horsham 5s dart league; entry is by donation.

RESULTS

A Division

Southwater Club A 2 Southwater Club B 6

The Windmill 2 Ashington Club 6

The Shelley Arms A - Bye

B Division

Slinfold CC 4 The Plough 4

The Shelley Arms C 6 The Shelley Arms B 2

White Horse 2 The Malt Shovel 6

180s

Adam Pranskus - Ashington Club

Paul Clark - Southwater Club A

Riley Darkins - Southwater Club A