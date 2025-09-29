Horsham 5s Dart League: Reigning champions defeated

The top two teams in the A division clashed as Southwater Club B hosted Shelley Arms A, who dominated with a 7-1 victory, highlighted by Matt Smallwood hitting a 180.

Shelley Arms C hosted Ashington Club but, despite a 180 from Kieran Greig, suffered a 7-1 defeat. Slinfold CC played their first game at The Plough and came away with a 6-2 win. Southwater Club A had a bye.

In the B division, leaders Kings Head Badgers faced Shelley Arms B, who were playing their first game of the season after going winless last season, and pulled off a stunning 5-3 victory—huge congratulations to them! The Bedford hosted their first home game against The Dog & Bacon and, with a 100 checkout by Robbie Whiten, secured a comfortable 7-1 win. The White Horse welcomed The Windmill but were soundly beaten 7-1. The Foresters had a bye.

RESULTS

The Bedford v The Dog & Bacon

A Division

The Plough 2 Slinfold Cricket Club 6

Shelley Arms C 1 Ashington Club 7

Southwater Club B 1 Shelley Arms A 7

Southwater Club A - Bye

B Division

Shelley Arms B 5 Kings Head Badgers 3

The Bedford 7 The Dog & Bacon 1

The White Horse 1 The Windmill 7

The Foresters - Bye

180s

Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A

Kieran Greig - Shelley Arms C

100+ finishes

Robbie Whiten - The Bedford 100