Horsham 5s Dart League: Reigning champions defeated
Shelley Arms C hosted Ashington Club but, despite a 180 from Kieran Greig, suffered a 7-1 defeat. Slinfold CC played their first game at The Plough and came away with a 6-2 win. Southwater Club A had a bye.
In the B division, leaders Kings Head Badgers faced Shelley Arms B, who were playing their first game of the season after going winless last season, and pulled off a stunning 5-3 victory—huge congratulations to them! The Bedford hosted their first home game against The Dog & Bacon and, with a 100 checkout by Robbie Whiten, secured a comfortable 7-1 win. The White Horse welcomed The Windmill but were soundly beaten 7-1. The Foresters had a bye.
RESULTS
A Division
The Plough 2 Slinfold Cricket Club 6
Shelley Arms C 1 Ashington Club 7
Southwater Club B 1 Shelley Arms A 7
Southwater Club A - Bye
B Division
Shelley Arms B 5 Kings Head Badgers 3
The Bedford 7 The Dog & Bacon 1
The White Horse 1 The Windmill 7
The Foresters - Bye
180s
Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A
Kieran Greig - Shelley Arms C
100+ finishes
Robbie Whiten - The Bedford 100