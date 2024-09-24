Horsham 5's Dart League results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Week 2 Report

In the A Division, The Windmill commenced their season with a visit to Southwater Club A, culminating in a 4-4 draw. Shelley Arms A played host to Ashington Club in a high-scoring match that also concluded with a 4-4 draw. Notably, Rob Metcalfe achieved a 180 and completed a 138 checkout, while his teammate Paul Williams contributed with a 100 finish. Southwater Club B had a bye this week.