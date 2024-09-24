Horsham 5's Dart League results
In the A Division, The Windmill commenced their season with a visit to Southwater Club A, culminating in a 4-4 draw. Shelley Arms A played host to Ashington Club in a high-scoring match that also concluded with a 4-4 draw. Notably, Rob Metcalfe achieved a 180 and completed a 138 checkout, while his teammate Paul Williams contributed with a 100 finish. Southwater Club B had a bye this week.
In the B Division, the leading teams were at home. Shelley Arms C welcomed The White Horse, who overcame last season's winless record with a 5-3 victory. The Plough faced The Malt Shovel in a tight match, ultimately prevailing 5-3. Shelley Arms B travelled to Slinfold CC, resulting in a 4-4 stalemate.
RESULTS
A Division
Shelley Arms A 4, Ashington Club 4
Southwater Club A 4, The Windmill 4
Southwater Club B had a bye
B Division
The Plough 5, The Malt Shovel 3
Slinfold CC 4, Shelley Arms B 4
Shelley Arms C 3, The White Horse 5
180's - Rob Metcalfe - Shelley Arms A
100+ Finishes
Rob Metcalfe -Shelley Arms A 138
Paul Williams - Shelley Arms A 100
