Horsham 5's Dart League results

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Week 2 Report

In the A Division, The Windmill commenced their season with a visit to Southwater Club A, culminating in a 4-4 draw. Shelley Arms A played host to Ashington Club in a high-scoring match that also concluded with a 4-4 draw. Notably, Rob Metcalfe achieved a 180 and completed a 138 checkout, while his teammate Paul Williams contributed with a 100 finish. Southwater Club B had a bye this week.

In the B Division, the leading teams were at home. Shelley Arms C welcomed The White Horse, who overcame last season's winless record with a 5-3 victory. The Plough faced The Malt Shovel in a tight match, ultimately prevailing 5-3. Shelley Arms B travelled to Slinfold CC, resulting in a 4-4 stalemate.

RESULTS

Shelley Arms C &amp; The White HorseShelley Arms C &amp; The White Horse
Shelley Arms C &amp; The White Horse

A Division

Shelley Arms A 4, Ashington Club 4

Southwater Club A 4, The Windmill 4

Southwater Club B had a bye

B Division

The Plough 5, The Malt Shovel 3

Slinfold CC 4, Shelley Arms B 4

Shelley Arms C 3, The White Horse 5

180's - Rob Metcalfe - Shelley Arms A

100+ Finishes

Rob Metcalfe -Shelley Arms A 138

Paul Williams - Shelley Arms A 100

Related topics:Paul Williams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.