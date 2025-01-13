Horsham 5s Dart League sees new leaders in top division

By Terry Thornton
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 23:18 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
A Division leaders Southwater Club B visited third-placed Ashington Club and were held to a 4-4 draw, dropping into second spot.

Doug Mason hit a 180 for Ashington. Shelley Arms A, started the evening in second spot, visited bottom side The Windmill and came away with a 6-2 victory, and now top the table. Southwater Club A had a bye.

B Division basement side, Shelley Arms B, made the trip to play The Malt Shovel for the second week in a row but were beaten 8-0 this time.

Shelley Arms C in second spot won 5-3 against Slinfold CC, for whom Casey Hill hit a 180. Leaders The Plough increased their lead at the top to six points after beating The White Horse 7-1.

Malt Shovel v Shelley Arms BMalt Shovel v Shelley Arms B
RESULTS

A Division

Ashington Club 4 Southwater Club B 4

The Windmill 2 The Shelley Arms A 6

Southwater Club A - Bye

B Division

The Malt Shovel 8 The Shelley Arms B 0

The Shelley Arms C 5 Slinfold CC 3

The White Horse 1 The Plough 7

180s

Casey Hill - Slinfold CC

Doug Mason - Ashington Club

