Horsham 5s Dart League sees new leaders in top division
Doug Mason hit a 180 for Ashington. Shelley Arms A, started the evening in second spot, visited bottom side The Windmill and came away with a 6-2 victory, and now top the table. Southwater Club A had a bye.
B Division basement side, Shelley Arms B, made the trip to play The Malt Shovel for the second week in a row but were beaten 8-0 this time.
Shelley Arms C in second spot won 5-3 against Slinfold CC, for whom Casey Hill hit a 180. Leaders The Plough increased their lead at the top to six points after beating The White Horse 7-1.
RESULTS
A Division
Ashington Club 4 Southwater Club B 4
The Windmill 2 The Shelley Arms A 6
Southwater Club A - Bye
B Division
The Malt Shovel 8 The Shelley Arms B 0
The Shelley Arms C 5 Slinfold CC 3
The White Horse 1 The Plough 7
180s
Casey Hill - Slinfold CC
Doug Mason - Ashington Club