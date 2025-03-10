Horsham 5s Dart League: Top two win

Just one point separated the top two in the A Division before the start of play.

Southwater Club B faced third-placed Ashington Club and came out on top 5-3, with Ron Clarke hitting a 100 out and Adam Pranskus replying with the week's highest of 116 out.

The Shelley Arms A at home to bottom side The Windmill, for whom Dave Lennon hit two 180s, but his side went down 6-2, with Steve Collins hitting a 111 out and Jamie Buckle a 105 for victors, who are now level at the top though Southwater do have a game in hand. Southwater Club A had a bye.

In the B Division, bottom side The Shelley Arms B hosted The Malt Shovel & came away with a creditable 4-4 draw helped by a 180 from Colin Ralph. Slinfold Cricket Club were at home to second-placed The Shelley Arms C and put a dent in their title ambitions with 5-3 win despite a 180 from Shelley's Ethan Collins.

Slinfold CC v Shelley Arms C

Leaders The Plough were visited by The White Horse, who were beaten 5-3, helped by a Nigel Lewis 104 out. Simon Norris responded with a 102 out for the visitors.

Next week is the final of The Jack Tofts Cup between The Shelley Arms A and Ashington Club at Southwater Club, and the last game in the Mick Edwards Plate The Plough host The Malt Shovel. The following week is the A and B Division singles competitions also at Southwater Club. Please register by 8:10 pm.

RESULTS

A Division

Southwater Club 5, Ashington Club 3

The Shelley Arms A 6, The Windmill 2

Southwater Club A - Bye

B Division

Slinfold CC 5, The Shelley Arms C 3

The Plough 5, The White Horse 3

The Shelley Arms B 4, The Malt Shovel 4

180s Dave Lennon - The Windmill x 2

Ethan Collins - Shelley Arms C

Colin Ralph - Shelley Arms B

100+ Finishes

Adam Pranskus -Ashington Club 116

Steve Collins - Shelley Arms A 111

Jamie Buckle - Shelley Arms A 105

Ron Clarke - Southwater Club B 100