Horsham and District Indoors Bowls Club is open to all on Saturday from 10am to 2pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come along to our Open Day on Saturday and see the wonderful facilities we have to offer - whether you are interested in long or short mat bowls, our social events perhaps - or maybe all of them!!

Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2025 and this is a great time to join our Club. Not only are we lucky to have one of the very few eight rink facilities, but we also offer short mat facilities and a great social calendar (as well as free parking). We have a restaurant which provides hot drinks, snacks and meals at competitive prices, alongside our subsidised bar. All will be available for you to view and try between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 28th September - and we will provide bowls if needed, with qualified coaches to take you through the basics and try your hand at indoor bowls.

Our Club is open for 12 hours every day of the year (excluding Christmas Day and New Year’s Day). Members are provided with an ‘entry fob’ which means they can come to the Club at any time when the Club is open. We run a variety of internal leagues and competitions for both long-mat and short mat (including a new member session and a Bowls4Fun evening), alongside one-off and fun events. We also play regular matches against other Bowls Clubs and enter teams into County and National competitions. Members chose the level they wish to play at and how often - just for fun, in leagues, competitions ……….the choice is yours - and with an offer for new members of the Club to enjoy free membership for a month, this is an ideal time to try this increasinglhy popular sport for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, we have a great social calendar with quiz nights, race nights, bingo, live music, wine tasting and many other events. Attendance is part of the membership package (although event meals are to be paid for, plus such items as bingo cards, race night bets, etc), so….. as you can see, there is something for everyone!!

Quick view of all that is going on at our Open Day

We also do fund raising throughout the year, and our newly appointed President, Linda Adamson has chosen MacMillan Cancer Support as her nominated charity. On Friday, 27th September, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., we will be holding a Coffee, Tea and Cake afternoon (which will include table top sales and a chance to try your hand at bowls for free). The cost of the afternoon is just £5.00 per person (includes tea/coffee and cake) - so why not pop along and join us to support this very worthy cause.

You can find us alongside the Bridge Leisure Centre and opposite Tesco in Broadbridge Heath. Hope to see you there - but if Saturday is difficult, just get in touch and we can arrange a time suitable for you.