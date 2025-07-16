Horsham Blue Stars celebrate 100 years with Track and Field extravaganza

Glorious sunshine, spirited competition, and heartfelt community spirit marked the Centenary Track & Field Celebrations of the Horsham Blue Stars on Saturday, June 28. The event drew athletes young and old to the track for a full day of sporting festivities, from a grueling 100-lap relay to an exciting junior minithon and family relays.

Morning Relay: 100 Laps of Determination

The day kicked off at 9:00 am with the highly anticipated 100-Lap Relay, attracting 60 runners divided into 12 teams of four. Participants, ranging from seasoned runners to junior athletes and supportive parents, tackled a total of 40 kilometres per team, with the freedom to divide the distance as they saw fit.

The men's title was claimed by Lactic Intolerance, a Horsham Blue Stars team that deployed a smart 400m rep strategy and clocked an impressive finish time of 2:02:03. Mel’s Milers Racers earned the Mixed Team title, finishing in 2:43:00. A remarkable effort came from The Three Amigos, a trio from Horsham Joggers who completed the full 100 laps themselves in 2:11:33.

Junior Minithon-Relay

The morning ended on a poignant note, with nearly all relay participants and spectators taking part in a symbolic final lap—a touching tribute to the community’s unity and the club’s century-long legacy. The event raised £250 for the Horsham Food Bank, thanks to generous team donations.

Afternoon Minithon: Young Talent on Display

As the sun climbed higher, the spotlight shifted to the club’s future stars. More than 60 young athletes, from Under-11 to Under-17 categories, took part in the junior Minithon, competing in a variety of track and field events.

Medals were awarded by Susan Wightman, a former GB Olympic marathon runner and coach at Horsham Blue Stars.

100 Lap Relay final lap

Relay Medals and Family Fun

As the day wore on, the scent of ice cream filled the air—literally. An ice cream van arrived to the delight of athletes and supporters, prompting a brief delay in events due to the length of the queue.

Relay events continued on throughout the afternoon, with teams from various age groups showcasing speed and teamwork.

The celebration concluded on a heartwarming note with the Family Relay, as ten families took to the track to race, have fun, and make memories—cheered on by a supportive crowd.

Junior Minithon-Long Jump

“A Great Achievement” – Organiser’s Words

Reflecting on the day, event organiser Ron Shannon praised the volunteers and planning team:

“It was unique to run three distinct events: a 100-lap relay, a minithon and relay competitions on the same day catering for the different age groups. It was a great achievement and it is thanks to the volunteers not only on the day but also those who helped to plan the event to ensure its success. Particular thanks go to Rich Airey for organising the 100 laps event, the team managers for sorting out the athletes for the minithon and relays, and to Karen Cox for the wonderful photos throughout the day including organising the fantastic club photo.”

The Horsham Blue Stars Centenary Celebrations were a resounding success—celebrating the past, inspiring the future, and reinforcing the strong sense of community that has carried the club through a remarkable 100 years.