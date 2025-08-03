Horsham bowler Danny Craft named as SCIBA president

Danny Craft, SCIBA President 2025/26

Having served as Sussex County Vice-President for last season, Horsham District Indoor Bowls Club are delighted to announce that Danny Craft has been elected County President for the new season

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny has been a popular member and stalwart of HDIBC for many years, having been pivotal in the safe reopening of the club post the Covid pandemic, and in subsequent years taking on numerous responsibilities, the main one of which in recent years has been the organisation of club competitions.

With the club now having over 400 members, there is a lot to do in setting up the competition draws and monitoring results right through to the finals weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny is a regular member of the SCIBA team, playing in county matches and was himself a Sussex county champion two years ago.

With all his experience at club and county level he will make an excellent Sussex County President. During his term in this role, Danny's nominated charity will be Prostate Cancer UK. We all wish you good luck Danny for the coming year.