Horsham bowler Danny Craft named as SCIBA president
Danny has been a popular member and stalwart of HDIBC for many years, having been pivotal in the safe reopening of the club post the Covid pandemic, and in subsequent years taking on numerous responsibilities, the main one of which in recent years has been the organisation of club competitions.
With the club now having over 400 members, there is a lot to do in setting up the competition draws and monitoring results right through to the finals weekend.
Danny is a regular member of the SCIBA team, playing in county matches and was himself a Sussex county champion two years ago.
With all his experience at club and county level he will make an excellent Sussex County President. During his term in this role, Danny's nominated charity will be Prostate Cancer UK. We all wish you good luck Danny for the coming year.