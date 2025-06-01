Horsham Bowling Club is progressing well in the County and National competitions with several successes.

In the National mixed pairs Dean Burford and Debbie Bown won their first two rounds as did Martin Jolliffe and Irene Gettins. They played each other in the third round and after a close game, Irene and Martin won by two shots to get through to the quarter finals. In the National mixed fours, Martin Jolliffe, Irene Gettins, Lesley Grogan and Ric Davey beat two different teams from Burgess Hill and are through to the quarter finals. In the men’s two fours, Horsham are to play Burgess Hill in the quarter finals. Horsham also beat Burgess Hill in the National Top Club and play Hurstpierpoint in the next round. Martin Jolliffe and Neil Potter won two rounds of the National pairs defeating Hollingbury Park and Hove and Kingsway respectively. Barbara Meyer, Lesley Grogan, Debbie Bown and Irene Gettins won the first round of the Gladys Rowland on a very windy day in Hailsham. Horsham hosted the National Regional Finals of the men’s under 25’s White Rose Trophy. This was a two day event with Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Middlesex competing for a place in the National Finals at Leamington. A great weekend of excellent bowling from the youngsters. The youngest competitor was just 10 years old. The winners were Kent A team.