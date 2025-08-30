Horsham Bowling Club

By Guy Stanley
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2025, 21:15 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:24 BST
Several people entered the three wood drawn pairs. The pairings were drawn at random for this one day competition the weekend before last.

The four finalists were Lesley Grogan and Gill Pestell against Jim Poulton and Judy Morris.

Jim and Judy won the competition by just one shot. It was good to see newer bowlers taking part so congratulations to Jim and Gill for gettIng to the final.

The following day, the Monday Evening League came to a finish. Eight teams of six players each played through the summer, comprising a mix of experienced and newer bowlers. The result was close, but team 7, led by Yuki Davies won, winning 11 of 16 games.

Last weekend saw Horsham bowlers competing in their finals, to be followed shortly after by the 3-2-1 competition, another one day event. Results to be revealed next week.

