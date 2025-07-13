Horsham Bowling Club's bowlers making good progress

Ric Davey is through to the third round of the Men’s unbadged singles and now plays at home against an opponent from Hurstpierpoint. Martin Jolliffe and Neil Potter played in the area final of the National Men’s senior pairs, unfortunately losing to Wittering.

Having defeated two teams from Burgess Hill and one from Popes Mead, Martin Jolliffe, Irene Gettins, Lesley Grogan and Ric Davey unfortunately lost the area semi-final in the National Mixed Fours at Hollingbury. However, the team are now through to the third round of the County mixed fours.

Lesley Grogan and Debbie Bown are through to the semi-finals of the County Pairs and play at Preston on July 20th.

Irene Gettins and Debbie Bown are through to the last 32 of the National Foundation Pairs…a new competition this year. They have beaten teams from Rottingdean and Eastbourne and now play Horley on a neutral green.

Barbara Meyer, Lesley Grogan, Irene Gettins and Debbie Bown are through to the quarter finals of the Gladys Rowland competition, having beaten Hailsham, The Crouch and Rottingdean.

Unfortunately, losing away at East Preston and Kingston, Horsham are now out of the Double rink.

In the Mid Sussex League, Horsham are currently 4th , and in the John Spriggs league Horsham are 3rd.