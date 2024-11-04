Horsham Boxing Club’s Marco Fatehnia avenged a defeat against the tough and well school John Hierons – made sweeter by the fact it was in the regional round of the NABGCs national championships.

Marco boxed intelligently from the opening bell, firing sharp rear hands to Hierons' torso and powerful lead hand hooks to the head.

Although being the shorter boxer, Marco controlled the distance well and found his range early on in the round. Both lads came out strong in the second round, with Hierons knowing he had to catch up on the score cards, but Marco let his hands go in a power three shots combination, hurting Hierons with some heavy body shots.

The Hockley fighter, to his credit, was also trying to exchange but Marco was in full control.

Horsham Boxing Club’s Marco Fatehnia

The third and final round started a bit scrappily but the Horsham boxer found his second wind and got on his toes and was catching Hierons with sharp counter punches while moving off, switch hitting from southpaw to orthodox.

Now in a flow and the ten second timer sound, Marco let a barrage of punches go and at the final bell was declared the victor by unanimous decision.

On Saturday, November 16, Horsham Boxing Club are back at The Drill Hall in the town for their home show, which is set to be another fantastic night of boxing. Tickets are available and will be available on the door (cash only). Please show your support and get down to The Drill Hall for it.