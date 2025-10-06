One opponent pulled out on the morning of the show, leaving Tom Purcell without a contest

First up were three skills bouts. Rocco Hunt put on a great display over three rounds and showed his hard work in the gym.

Mason Creed was next, stepping into the ring for the first time, showing great skill and determination over three great rounds. Last in a skills bout was Harry Payne, putting on a great performance and having his card stamped for no more skills, meaning he will box in a competitive contest next.

The first competitive contest for Horsham saw Frazer Hodgson facing Mason Grimes of Chang the Globe BC. Frazer started well and was looking fast on his feet but Grimes continued to force the pace and after three rounds, it was Grimes who took the decision victory.

Next to box was John Scarborough, eager to get his win after some unfortunate luck in recent contests. Johnny faced Archie Compton of Hastings Westhill ABC and used his range and skilful boxing to earn the points decision in his favour.

Bodyn Cirillio was next to box, against Hasan Mahmood from Crawley ABC. In an even contest, Bodyn did enough to take the victory by points decision.

Next up was Archie Powell, facing a tough and much heavier opponent, Freddie Butcher from Gateway BC. Archie used his height to his advantage to land clean punches as Butcher tried to come forward, earning himself the decision after three rounds.

Last before the interval was Preston Irving for Horsham BC in a great contest against Thomas Danahy of Hastings Westhill – where Preston’s determination and strength shone through and he was awarded the victory.

First after the interval was Horsham’s Marco Fatehnia, who was up against the tough Tommy Barrow, who travelled the long distance from Lymphstone ABC in Devon. Marco used his footwork and boxing skill to outpoint his opponent and earn the victory.

Levi Mitchell was up against Tony Bowers of Holland Park ABC. Levi boxed clever, picking his punches to land the more eye-catching shots and earn the win by decision.

Next for Horsham was home favourite Giles Rhind, facing Simon Bensan from Fight Knights. Over three competitive rounds in an action packed contest, Giles was unfortunate not to get the decision, just losing out by a 3-2 split decision.

Bailey Brown-Watts boxed against Callum Aling from Bexhill ABC. Bailey started strong but struggled to find his rhythm, losing out by decision.

The last contest was a much anticipated rematch for Horsham’s Noah Jolly against Hasting Westhill’s Ziggy Henry. Noah tried to use his strength to force his pace but Ziggy did well to keep composure and earn the victory by decision.

Horsham Boxing Club thanked everybody who attended the fantastic show, as well as all the clubs and attending boxers and officials. They also thanked Lifespring Church for the venue and West Sussex Heating for their sponsorship, making it possible to put on such great events.

The next Horsham BC show is on Saturday, November 15 – expected to be another fantastic action-packed evening of amateur boxing.

1 . Contributed John Scarborough celebrating his first win at Horsham ABC home show - pictures by Dean Street Designs Photo: Dean Street Designs

2 . Contributed Marco Fatehnia in his contest - pictures by Dean Street Designs Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Levi Mitchell in his contest - pictures by Dean Street Designs Photo: Submitted