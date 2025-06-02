Horsham Boxing Club Juniors impress in Wales

Last weekend, Horsham Boxing Club travelled to Wales where junior boxers Marco Fatehnia and Jimmy Connors boxed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10:00 on Friday morning, Jimmy Connors, only 10 years of age, took a call to take a last minute bout for the same evening in Wales and without question, he and his supporting family got their stuff together and got on the road to Wales, showing such dedication at a young age.

Jimmy took on Welsh boxer Ioan Harris and was looking to make the journey worth it as he began the first round on the front foot throwing plenty of punches and combinations. In the second round, Jimmy upped the pace and was landing some eye catching punches. In the final round, Harris was tiring and Jimmy’s fitness shone through as he continued to pressure and land a variation of punches to the head and body. After three rounds, Jimmy was announced the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marco Fatehnia was next, facing the home boxer, Ryley Ford of Mynydd Cynfigg. As the first bell sounded, Marco was using his footwork to find his range with the much taller Welsh boxer. Before long, Marco was having success with punches to the body and then head and quickly found his range and pace, landing some powerful punches and moving fast on his feet. In the second round, Marco was throwing a flurry of punches and looking to hurt Ford, but the strong boxer from Wales continued to keep Marco working. In the final round, as the boxers began to tire, Fatehnia continued to out punch Ford and after three rounds, was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Marco Fatehnia (left) and Jimmy Connors (right).

Both Jimmy and Marco should be proud of themselves as they represented Horsham Boxing Club very well over the weekend and were complemented by many of the officials and hosting club.

The next couple of months are set to be very busy for Horsham Boxing Club as they travel to Birmingham for a club show this weekend and have three boxers competing in the Ringside Box Cup at the end of the month. Next month there are a team of 10 junior boxers travelling to the Manchester Box Cup and in August another team are going to the Riviera Box Cup in Torbay, Devon. Any local businesses who may wish to support the club and the boxers and help with any costs of travelling for competitions and box cups, please get in contact [email protected].