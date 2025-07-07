Horsham Boxing Club star Marco Fatehnia represents England in Scotland duel

In an impressive season, Marco Fatehnia impressed the England team coaches to be picked to train with the performance pathway squad – and after only a couple of training sessions with them, he was offered the honour to represent his country in a rep match against Scotland.

Marco, along with his supporters and coaches from Horsham Boxing Club, travelled to Birmingham to box on Saturday.

In his first time boxing in the England vest, he was set no easy challenge, facing Scotland's Rory McKenzie, a three-time national champion and two-time tri-nations (all of England, Wales and Scotland) champion who usually boxes at the weight above Marco.

In the first round, Marco was finding his rhythm, moving around the ring and working out his range against the taller and heavier McKenzie. He began to have success with his lead hook, while moving his head and blocking McKenzie's punches.

Marco Fatehnia

In the second round, McKenzie started to have more success, using his strength and reach, but Marco continued to use his fast footwork.

In the final round, Marco really showed his class, gliding around the ring and picking off his opponent as he found his range and his confidence. The Scot tried to hold as he couldn't find the target with Marco constantly on the move.

After three rounds and knowing it was somewhat close, the judges announced a 3-2 split decision in favour of McKenzie.

Despite the result, Horsham Boxing Club were very proud of Marco and his performance and the England coaches were impressed and assured Marco that he would be selected again to represent his country, stating that he lost out on a 'hair’s whisker split decision' with many thinking he had done enough to get the decision.

Marco Fatehnia with the rest of Team England

Marco has a very bright future in the sport – in the past season, he has become a Southern Counties champion, national champion, national silver medallist in the junior elite championships and a Box Cup champion, beating a number of English and Welsh national champions along the way. His next outing will be another box cup, at the Manchester Box Cup on July 26/27, along with seven of his teammates.