Horsham Boxing Club's Marco Fatehnia represented England in a duel against Scotland.
Marco, along with his many supporters and coaches at Horsham Boxing Club, travelled to Birmingham for him to box on Saturday.
In his first time boxing in the England vest, he was set no easy challenge, facing Scotland's Rory McKenzie, a three-time national champion and two-time tri-nations (all of England, Wales and Scotland) champion who usually boxes at the weight above Marco.
In the first round, Marco was finding his rhythm, moving around the ring and working out his range against the taller and heavier McKenzie. He began to have success with his lead hook, whilst moving his head and blocking McKenzie's punches.
In the second round, McKenzie started to have more success, using his strength and reach, but Marco continued to use his fast footwork.
In the final round, Marco really showed his class, gliding around the ring and picking off his opponent as he found his range and his confidence. The Scot tried to hold as he couldn't find the target with Marco constantly on the move.
After three rounds and knowing it was somewhat close, the judges announced a 3-2 split decision in favour of Rory McKenzie of Scotland.
Despite the result, Horsham Boxing Club were very proud of Marco and his performance, and the England coaches too were impressed and assured Marco that he would be selected again to represent the country, stating that he lost out on a 'hairs whisker split decision' with many thinking he had done enough to get the decision.
Marco has a very bright future in the sport; in the last season, he has become a Southern Counties Champion, National Champion, National silver medallist in the Junior elite championships, and a Box Cup champion, beating a number of English and Welsh National champions along the way. His next outing will be another box cup, at the Manchester Box Cup on 26th and 27th July, along with 7 of his teammates.