Horsham darts: Shelley Arms lift Jack Tofts Cup

The final of the Horsham 5s Dart League Jack Tofts Cup was between The Shelley Arms A and Ashington Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shelley proved far too strong, winning 7-0, with Rob Metcalfe chipping in a 180.

In the Mickey Edwards Plate final round-robin match, The Plough beat The Malt Shovel 7-0 in a winner-takes-all game that was closer than the score suggests, despite 180s from James Westrip and Tim Street. This result allowed The Shelley B to creep into the runners-up spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results – Jack Tofts Cup final: The Shelley Arms A 7, Ashington Club 0. Mickey Edwards Plate 3rd Round Robin Match: The Plough 7, The Malt Shovel 0.

180s: Tim Street - The Malt Shovel; James Westrip - The Malt Shovel; Rob Metcalfe - The Shelley Arms A.