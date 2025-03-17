Horsham darts: Shelley Arms lift Jack Tofts Cup
The Shelley proved far too strong, winning 7-0, with Rob Metcalfe chipping in a 180.
In the Mickey Edwards Plate final round-robin match, The Plough beat The Malt Shovel 7-0 in a winner-takes-all game that was closer than the score suggests, despite 180s from James Westrip and Tim Street. This result allowed The Shelley B to creep into the runners-up spot.
Results – Jack Tofts Cup final: The Shelley Arms A 7, Ashington Club 0. Mickey Edwards Plate 3rd Round Robin Match: The Plough 7, The Malt Shovel 0.
180s: Tim Street - The Malt Shovel; James Westrip - The Malt Shovel; Rob Metcalfe - The Shelley Arms A.