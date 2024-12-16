Horsham football: Phoenix Sports 1-1 Broadbridge Heath

Disappointing draw but Heath now four games undefeated

The sun came out to welcome The Bears to The Mayplace Ground home of Phoenix Sports Football Club as the two sides met for an Isthmian League South East Division match.

Heath came into the game in good form with three away wins on the trot, could they make it four against a lowly Phoenix Sports side desperate for the points in their bid to move out of the dreaded relegation places.

Heath started brightly with Sal Marino playing the ball down the right flank to Mark Goldson who struck a right foot shot from a tight angle which the home keeper Max Hunter gathered at the near post.

Callum Dowdell

But it was the hosts who took the lead on 8 minutes following an interchange of passes down the right flank which ended with a neat through ball into Kristian Campbell in space in the box and he steered the ball with his right foot wide of Heath keeper Alfie Hadfield at the near post who could only watch as the ball moved slowly past him before hitting the far post and coming out to Will Efambe to fire home from close range.

Heath responded well and should have been awarded a penalty 10 minutes later when Mason Doughty was clearly tripped in the box but instead of theatrically crashing to the ground and screaming out like a banshee, the Heath player stumbled, regained his balance before a defender cleared the danger.

Next up for a pop at goal was Mark Goldson who received the ball in the ‘D’ on the edge of the penalty and turned and struck a left foot shot straight at Hunter. Minutes later Marino intercepted a pass on the halfway line and ran at the Sports defence with the ball at his feet before striking a right foot shot that again went straight into the arms of Hunter but the save of the half came on 27 minutes when Sean Terry advanced down the right into the Phoenix penalty area before unleashing a right foot shot that Hunter saved at full length.

The hosts had a great opportunity to extend their lead minutes later when Duah-Kessie pounced on a short back pass, round Hadfield but the angle was too tight as he fired wide of target and it remained 1-0 at the break.

The Bears started the second half on the ascendency with Doughty forcing Hunter into an early save down low to his right at the near post and Charlie Parmiter shooting narrowly over the crossbar but despite having long spells of possession Heath created few clear cut chances.

The equalising goal came midway through the second half, Brad Peters received the ball in the centre-circle and played a diagonal pass, right to left towards Callum Dowdell who tapped it past his marker, ran inside before striking a right foot shot from the edge of the penalty area that flew low under the diving Hunter into the bottom left corner for his sixth of the season.

Both sides had opportunities to grab the winning goal, for the hosts Richard Pingling drilled a shot wide when well placed and for Heath Brad Peters tried his luck with a right foot shot through a crowded penalty area but it remained 1-1 at the final whistle with both teams sharing a point.

MOM; Callum Dowdell

Simmo said afterwards: I’m really disappointed with that draw because we did more than enough to win 2-3 games but one poor bit of defending and not enough quality in the final third costs us 2 points.

Team: Hadfield, Terry, Chesworth, Marino, Peters (Bromage 81), Sim, Dowdell, Parmiter, Goldson (Berry 71), Hay, Doughty (Croal 87).