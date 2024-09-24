Horsham girl finds success in triathlon

Issy Hayes Triathlon Super Series 2024

Issy trained with Atlantis and Blue Star Harriers in Horsham before moving to study at Loughborough University where she currently trains with the triathlon performance squad.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

She has already represented GBR as a junior and has now been selected to compete in the Triathlon World Championships next month in Spain as an under 23 athlete where she will compete in a demanding 1.5km swim, followed by a 40km bike and 10km run! She trains 28 hours each week alongside her degree studies. Her ambition is to compete at the LA Olympics 2028.