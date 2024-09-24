Horsham girl finds success in triathlon
Horsham girl Issy Hayes and a member of Atlantis Swimming Club.
Issy trained with Atlantis and Blue Star Harriers in Horsham before moving to study at Loughborough University where she currently trains with the triathlon performance squad.
Last week she was crowned British Triathlon Super Series champion 2024 in her first year as a senior athlete aged just 20.
She has already represented GBR as a junior and has now been selected to compete in the Triathlon World Championships next month in Spain as an under 23 athlete where she will compete in a demanding 1.5km swim, followed by a 40km bike and 10km run! She trains 28 hours each week alongside her degree studies. Her ambition is to compete at the LA Olympics 2028.
