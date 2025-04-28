Horsham make a strong start in the Papa John's Shield to win away 34-40

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having been granted a walkover by Bedford Athletic in Round 1, Horsham travelled to Harpenden in Hertfordshire for the first leg of their Round 2 match.

Harpenden have had a challenging season in the same way as Horsham finishing at the lower end of their league.

In perfect end of season sunny conditions played on an Artificial Grass Pitch, similar to that used by the visitors, the spectators were treated to a fast-paced entertaining display of running rugby with a feast of tries.

Both teams sides were much changed from the sides fielded in the league season and had a youthful look scoring six tries each but the difference was the kicking display of Oli Chennell who slotted five conversions.

Hattrick star Tom Sanders

Horsham’s scores came from a Tom Sanders hattrick, Ben Murphy, Luke Powell and Tom Whittaker.

The Green and Whites now return to Sussex with a six-point lead to take into the second leg at Horsham on Saturday 03 May.

The winners are then set to face the victors of Tunbridge Wells v Southend in the semi-final on 10 May, with the final played at Worcester on 17 May.