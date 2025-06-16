Horsham Park bowlers avenge recent defeats
On one of the hottest days of the year, Park bowlers played a home friendly against Pippbrook BC, winning on 2 and losing on 2 rinks but winning overall by 15 shots, 70-55. This reversed losses over past seasons.
Bryony Wood skipped Park’s top rink. Wood with Terry Crispin and new bowler Julie Stone led from the start and by half-time tea were up 16-7. The second half went even better, Wood’s team winning all bar three of the remaining ends to finally win by 18 shots, 29-11.
Park’s other winning rink, skipped by David Clifton, had another good win. Clifton with Lorena Daane and Faron Calver were ahead 18-5 with 4 ends still to play but they lost 3 of the 4 ends by 1 shot to finally win by 11 shots, 19-8.
Captain David Spurr with Angela Spurr and Marie Davies had a very close game and with 2 ends to play, they were down by only 1 shot, 13-14, but they went down by 1 on both the last ends to lose by 3 shots, 13-16.
Kamran Nadim, Sheila Howard and Ian Holmes came up against tough opposition and were behind from the start, losing the game 9-20.