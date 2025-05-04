Horsham Park bowlers enjoy season opener success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New members have enjoyed success playing in Horsham Park Bowls Club’s first matches of the season.

On a scorching hot first day of May when record temperatures were reached, Park Bowls, although winning on 3 of the 4 rinks, drew their home game against Haywards Heath 51-51.

Skip Bryony Wood with Farron Calver and new bowler Julie Stone, had a great start and by end 12 they were up 5 shots up, 11-6. They won the last end by 2 shots to finish 13-11.

Similarly David Clinton’s team of John Leadbeater and Marie Davies were up 7 shots, 13-6 by end 10 but they could only win 2 more ends, both with only 1 shot and so ended up winning by 2 shots, 15-13. Kamran Nadim's team with new member Mel Watson won a close match 14-13. Angela Spurr with Peter Chesser and Norma Covey came up against the Haywards Heath’s Captains team and lost by 5 shots, 9-14.

Earlier on a fine sunny afternoon Park played their second friendly game of the season at home to East Grinstead. Park won 2 rinks and lost on 2 and won overall 67-45.

After the hard work over the winter by their green manager, David Clifton, the green played well. Park’s top rink went to David Clifton who with Angela Spurr and Farron Calver won by 15 shots, 24-9. Park’s team of Kamran Nadim and Beryl Noble won consistently throughout their game winning 14 of the 18 ends and overall 19-7.

Both Park’s losing rinks had close games which could have gone either way. Bryony Wood’s team of Peter Chesser and Marie Davies lost the last 3 ends to finally go down 14-17. Lorena Daane, Sheila Howard and David Peters had another close game and at the half time tea it was 6 all. It continued in the same fashion, scoring only singles on each end, but they just lost 10-12.

Horsham Park’s first friendly game, away to Southwater, ended in a loss, 52-89. Park’s best performing rink, skipped by Lorena Daane, with John Leadbeater and Graham Roots lost by just 1 shot, 12-13. Skip Kamran Nadim with Peter Chesser and Marie Davies started well but lost 13-19. Park’s remaining 2 rinks lost by 14-28 and 13-29.