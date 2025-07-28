Horsham Park Bowls Club's close match in local league

By Alan Setchell
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:17 BST
Horsham Park Bowls Club’s away match at Horsham in the Nellie Mercer Ladies League resulted in a close loss. Park lost on both rinks with a final score of 26-32.

Park’s top rink went to Lorena Daane, Sheila Howard and Mel Watson who lost 13-14. It was a very close game from the start and by end 5, Daane’s team were down 2-3.

The next few ends were still close with the lead changing regularly and by the 12th end it was 8 all. The Horsham ladies crept ahead and by end 16 they were 3 up, 9-12 but then, on the 17th end. the Park ladies took 4 shots to go 1 up, 13-12.

On the last end the Park ladies were holding shot until the Horsham skip, with her last bowl, was able to draw in and take 2 shots to give them a 1 shot win.

Park captain Bryony Wood

Captain Bryony Wood with Pam Venn and Julie Stone played on a difficult rink, where, if you played a little wide there was no turn on the wood.

Wood’s team had a great start and after 5 ends they were 4 shots up 6-2. They continued to win ends, and by the 12th their lead had increased to 6 shots, 12-6. At this point the game changed, and the Horsham ladies were able to score a 4 on the next end to close the gap to only 2 shots down. Although the Park ladies scored 1 shot on end 14 to keep their lead, 13-10, they weren’t able to score again.

The Park ladies eventually lost 13-18.

