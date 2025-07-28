Horsham Park Bowls Club’s away match at Horsham in the Nellie Mercer Ladies League resulted in a close loss. Park lost on both rinks with a final score of 26-32.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park’s top rink went to Lorena Daane, Sheila Howard and Mel Watson who lost 13-14. It was a very close game from the start and by end 5, Daane’s team were down 2-3.

The next few ends were still close with the lead changing regularly and by the 12th end it was 8 all. The Horsham ladies crept ahead and by end 16 they were 3 up, 9-12 but then, on the 17th end. the Park ladies took 4 shots to go 1 up, 13-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the last end the Park ladies were holding shot until the Horsham skip, with her last bowl, was able to draw in and take 2 shots to give them a 1 shot win.

Park captain Bryony Wood

Captain Bryony Wood with Pam Venn and Julie Stone played on a difficult rink, where, if you played a little wide there was no turn on the wood.

Wood’s team had a great start and after 5 ends they were 4 shots up 6-2. They continued to win ends, and by the 12th their lead had increased to 6 shots, 12-6. At this point the game changed, and the Horsham ladies were able to score a 4 on the next end to close the gap to only 2 shots down. Although the Park ladies scored 1 shot on end 14 to keep their lead, 13-10, they weren’t able to score again.

The Park ladies eventually lost 13-18.