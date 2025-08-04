Horsham Parks Bowls Club strong season in the Nellie Mercer ladies league ended with a decisive defeat.

They finished in the league tied on 20 points behind league and match winners Horley. The match result was a 24-58 defeat for Park.

The Horley green, after heavy rain, was very good and played well. Park captain Bryony Wood with Pam Venn and Julie Stone started slowly and it ended 17-21.

Angela Spurr, Sheila Howard and Lorena Daane struggled from the start and finally lost 7-27.

The final Nellie Mercer League table sees Horley as the champions on 28 points with a +119 shot difference.

Three teams tied on 20 points. Downsman came 2nd with +26 shot difference, Horsham Park 3rd with + 9 shot difference, Southwater 4th with + 6 shot difference. 5th were Horsham on 18 points with -51 shots, 6th Lindfield on 12 points with -49 shots and 7th Popes Mead with 8 points and -61 shots.

Earlier, Park had a success in their penultimate Mid Sussex League game at home to Henfield.

It was a close game, Park winning on 2 of the 3 rinks and winning overall by 6 shots, 45-39, gaining 8 of the 10 league points.

Park’s top rink went to Kamran Nadim, who with Angela Spurr, David Spurr and Ian Homes, started slowly but won 18-10.

Bryony Wood with Pam Venn, Graham Roots and Brian Milner had a much tougher game but won 16-13.

Terry Crispin, Peter Chesser, Sheila Howard and Farron Calver came up against the Henfield captain’s strong team and lost 11-16.