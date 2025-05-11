Horsham Park's new members continue to help them to victory

Horsham Park’s new bowlers continue to help them to victories. Julie Stone in particular had a excellent game against Crawley Town to help her team win convincingly 23 to 8.

The home game resulted in another good win, 51-38. Park won well on two rinks but went down on the third.

Top rink went to skip Bryony Wood who with Alan Setchell and new bowler Julie Stone won by 15 shots. Wood’s team started slowly and after 6 ends it was 4 all but from then on they dominated the rest of the game winning all bar 3 of the remaining ends.

Captain David Clifton, Sheila Howard and Josie Allen had a much closer game and with 4 ends to play they were only 1 up, 10-9, but they were able to take 7 shots off the last 4 ends to finally win 17-9.

Skip Bryony Wood and second Alan Setchell with their winning score.

Kamran Nadim’s team of Mel Stone and Norma Covey came up against stiff opposition and although they won 8 of the 18 ends, their scores were mainly ones whereas the Crawley bowlers were winning their ends with twos and threes.

Earlier in the week Park’s Mid-Sussex away game at St Francis resulted in a good win, overturning last season’s loss. Park won well on two rinks but lost the third.

Park’s top rink went to skip Kamran Nadim who with Angela Spurr, David Spurr and David Dunnington dominated their game from the start and by end 9 they were ahead 17-4. Things continued in the same vein, and they finally won 30-8, the St Francis team only winning 6 ends.

Bryony Wood, Lorena Daane, Graham Roots and Farron Calver did almost as well, winning 20-9. They had a slow start and at end 7 they were only 1 up, 5-4 but they then got into their stride and by end 14 they led 17-5. They lost a couple of ends before the finish but still a very good win.

David Clifton with Sheila Howard, David Peters and Mel Watson came up against a tough team and by the halfway point they were down two shots, 6-8 but they lost by five shots on a couple of the remaining ends and finally went down 9-25.