Horsham Park’s new members shine in close win
New member Julie Stone, with Farron Calver and Bryony Wood had a strong start winning all the early ends and were 13 - 7 up at tea. Then Billingshurst Captain, Barry Gilbert, won 5 of next 9 ends to reduce the deficit to 5, making final score 21 - 16 to Park.
New member Mel Watson with Lorena Daane, David Clifton were 9 all after 9 ends. After tea they went up a gear and won 6 of the remaining 9 ends to finish up 21 – 13.
On an unreliable rink, Josie Allen, Peter Chesser, and new skip Alan Setchell were 5 - 7 down at tea and could only manage to win a further 2 ends afterwards to close at 9 - 18. Marie Davies, Graham Roots, Kamran Nadim were 9 - 5 up at 9 ends but unfortunately dropped a 5 on end 11 and never regained the lead. Despite a very strong last end they lost 15 - 18.
Earlier in the week Park’s Mid Sussex away game at Southwater went ahead with reduced ends owing to rain, and ended in a 25-64 loss for Park. They were only able to win on 1 of the 3 rinks and that by only 1 shot.
Park’s other 2 rinks went down disastrously, and Park lost the game 25-64 gaining only 2 of the 10 league points. Park’s top and only winning rink, skipped by David Clifton who with Terry Crispin, Peter Chesser and Lorena Daane had a great start and by end 10 they were up 12-6 but they could only win one more end.
Southwater closed the gap but Clifton’s team hung on to win by 1 shot, 14-13. Bryony Wood’s team had a tough game. They were ahead 5-2 after 5 ends but then the Southwater team, which had 2 county bowlers, started to put up long jacks and after all the rain the green was heavy, and Park’s team struggled to reach the jack and they only won 1 more end to go down 6-27.
Kamran Nadim’s team had a similarly difficult game, not so much the heavy green but both the number 3 and skip of the Southwater team played very well, turning over Park’s holding shots on many ends resulting in another loss, 5-24.