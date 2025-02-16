Horsham seniors' Eclectic tournament brings out the birdies and pars

The Winter Eclectic tournament was well under way for the Horsham Seniors as they took part in another qualifying Stableford round hoping to improve on their last game.

This ongoing competition takes place over the winter months where the lowest scores are selected for each round, so that by the time the season ends each player has recorded their best 18-hole scorecard compiled from all the rounds.

Congratulations went to both winners for upgrading their Eclectic scores.

On Tuesday Bob Smith played to his handicap scoring 36 points and adding a birdie and five pars to his eclectic round, Nigel Hills and Clive Limbrick came second and third with 31 points, Nigel having a better back nine score, fourth place went to Richard Litchfield on 30 points.

Bob Andrews, seniors' captain, congratulates Will Pitt on his admirable Eclectic score

The Wednesday winner was Will Pitt, also playing to his handicap on 36 points, this time adding a birdie and six pars to his eclectic scorecard.

He was congratulated by Bob Andrews, the current seniors’ captain. Justin Finnigan was second with 33 points, Phil Hedges took third on 32 points and Nairon Khan came in fourth scoring 31.

Horsham seniors also played their latest Three Counties Winter League match at home to Silvermere GC. It was a loss for Horsham who scored 32 to Silvermere’s 40.

Alistair Tuck and Ian Cherriman won their match 10.5-7.5 and Steven Fisher and Roger Southgate drew 9-9. Mark Smith and Colin Goldsmith lost 6.5-11.5 and Bob Andrews and Peter Martin lost 6-12.

As the conditions hopefully get better towards spring, Horsham look forward to playing return matches.