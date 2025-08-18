What a difference a week can make in the lives of the Horsham’s senior golfers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It started with an away match against Hoebridge GC seniors that unfortunately ended in a defeat of 4.5-1.5. They found themselves again still seeking that elusive win, although it was an enjoyable day on a different and very agreeable course.

At the end of the week, they played a home match against Milford GC Seniors and their fortunes were reversed as they came away with a respectable victory of 4-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Moloney and Roger Southgate and Peter Bayles and Bob Andrews set the tone by winning their fourball matches 3&1. Nairon Khan and Jim White, and Chris Macauley and Bob Smith kept up the successful streak with wins of 2&1.

Nairon Khan and Jim White played John Savage, the Milford captain, and John Patullo in the lead team

Nairon and Jim were the lead team playing against John Savage, the Milford Captain, and John Patullo from Milford GC. Mark Smith and Kevin Lee lost 2&1 and Derek Shadbolt and Justin Finnigan lost 2 down in a welcome triumph.

The Horsham Seniors played one of their Monthly Medal and Order of Merit competitions. As well as collecting scores for the final tally that will determine the overall OoM winner for the season, it also provided another opportunity to enter hole by hole results for the Eclectic scorecard. This virtual card is made up of the best score on each of the 18 holes that are recorded over the summer.

With the course running well and the greens in good condition there were some impressive results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to Ian Davenport and Colin Kimber in the Tuesday competition, who both scored nett 65, with Ian getting first place on countback. Richard Burke scored nett 66 to come in third, and fourth was Nigel Jerome on nett 67.

The outcomes were equally creditable on Wednesday when Len Coutts also had a score of nett 65 and Steve Lane came in a close second on nett 66. Trevor Egan and Derek Jones both had a nett 68, Trevor getting third on countback.

The Ladies’ Section and the Horsham Seniors got together to play one of their popular quarterly mixed competitions. Congratulations to Jill Bowden and Peter Martin who came in first with 45 points, a point in front of Shaun Moloney and Debbie Morris on 44. Third were Donna Davies and Will Pitt on 42 points.