Horsham Seniors take time to celebrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been a busy and full year for the Horsham Mixed Seniors and the annual Christmas Dinner event was an ideal opportunity to get together to celebrate some of their achievements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It offered a moment to show appreciation to those members who turn out regularly to play in the matches over the months, whether it is in the friendlies, the Three Counties League or the Gilbert Print Cup.

The team spirit and enjoyment of experiencing different courses balances out the defeats and the wins are always to be celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several Trophy competitions in the year and this occasion also provided the chance to invite some of the winners to pose with their trophies during the Christmas festivities and to be congratulated on their success.

Some of the Horsham Seniors trophy winners from this year at the Christmas Festivities.

The golf awards vary from the annual Singles and Pairs Competitions to the Mixed Seniors Championship as well as a number of other trophy contests over the year to commemorate past Senior members.

Enjoying a traditional three-course Christmas Meal members could reminisce over that golf shot that saved the day in a particular match or one of the two hole-in-ones scored over the year.

It was also an opportunity to say thank you to the committee who work hard to organise all the competitions, keep members informed of what’s going on for the section and arrange occasions for social gatherings and special days throughout the year.