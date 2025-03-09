Horsham Seniors: What a difference a week makes in the world of winter golf

What a difference a week makes in the world of winter golf for Horsham Seniors. After several days of rain and frost that forced the course to close it was all systems go for a full week of competitions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It began with a home match against Pyrford Lakes GC in the Three Counties Winter League. The result was another loss for Horsham with a score of 40 holes to Pyrford against Horsham’s 32.

However, the scores often do not reflect the effort of the players who play off lower handicaps against those whose handicaps are significantly higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Andrews and Will Pitt drew their match 9 all and Steve Fisher and Nigel Croy lost theirs 8 to 10. Richard Lodge and Colin Goldsmith, and Ian Cherriman and Alistair Tuck lost their matches 7.5 to 10.5. There was a convivial and competitive atmosphere from the start ensuring a thoroughly enjoyable day of golf under a welcome, blue sky.

Horsham Seniors and Pyrford Lakes GC enjoy the match under a blue sky.

The seniors’ competition this week was a Texas Scramble, an enjoyable configuration often well attended because the format is generally less punishing and everyone has a chance to make a contribution. It was decidedly better in the sunshine, even if the conditions underfoot were a little frosty at the start.

A Scramble usually requires each player to take a minimum number of drives over the course and the best or most strategic ball position is chosen on each hole. All the members of the team place their golf ball at the same spot and all play their second shot. This process is repeated for every hole with one score returned each time.

The winners for the Tuesday Horsham Seniors were Kevin Lee, John Wrighton, Peter Scofield and Steve King with a score of net 59.8 on 50% of their combined handicap. Keith Rayner, Sarah Moloney and Norman Campbell came in second on net 62.1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday seniors had to wait for the fog to lift before they set off, with visibility initially at less than 50 yards. However, the sun did break through and Phil Hedges, Richard Burton, Rob Neal-Smith and Peter Worthington took first place on net 61.0. Close behind in second place were Peter Allen, Tommy Ward, Dennis Warner and Colin Varty scoring net 61.4.

The week drew to a close with one of the popular, quarterly mixed Ladies and Seniors Foursomes competitions. Playing alternate shots, the winning pair were Jean Beer and Richard Lodge on 39 points.

The pairs who came in second and third scored 37 points with Sue Reed and Alan Butt leading on countback from Jean Bean and Chris Macauley.

Everyone then appreciated a welcome and tasty lunch in ‘The Café Upstairs’ as they compared scores and ‘that particular shot’ that was either the winner or the one to forget.