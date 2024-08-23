Horsham Sports Injury Clinic Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Sports Injury Clinic is excited to announce that it has reached an incredible milestone - 10 years of delivering exceptional care and service to the community! To mark this significant occasion, the clinic’s dedicated team, key partners, friends, and family gathered on a beautiful Friday evening at the Graylands Estate to celebrate a decade of success, growth, and shared achievements.

To mark this significant occasion, the clinic’s dedicated team, key partners, friends, and family gathered on a beautiful Friday evening at the Graylands Business Park Estate to celebrate a decade of success, growth, and shared achievements.

Cheryl Probin, the passionate Clinic Director, expressed her joy: “It’s hard to believe we’ve reached our 10-year anniversary! This journey has been nothing short of amazing - starting from a single, small room to our newly expanded premises at Graylands, complete with a state-of-the-art rehabilitation studio. The ups and downs, especially during the challenging Covid years, have only strengthened us. None of this would have been possible without our incredible team, our loyal clients, and all the supporters who have stood by us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Horsham Sports Injury Clinic team at their 10 Year anniversary party!

Horsham Sports Injury Clinic is proud to offer a wide range of services, including Sports Therapy, Osteopathy, Physiotherapy, Cranial Sacral Therapy, Lymphatic Massage Therapy, Shockwave Therapy, High-Intensity Laser Therapy, Deep Tissue Massage, Dry Needling, and much more. The clinic is also committed to providing nutritional guidance, rehabilitation, and injury prevention to help clients stay at the top of their game.

Cheryl added, “So much of our business comes from referrals by local sports groups, clubs, and our wonderful clients, and for that, I’m immensely grateful. As a local business, it’s crucial for us to stay connected with our community. We’re open 7 days a week, with flexible hours to suit everyone’s schedule. We’re also committed to being both people- and eco-friendly, and we’re proud to support local events and charities.”

To add an extra dash of fun to the celebration, the clinic’s team and guests gathered at the neighbouring Torque Moto Café, where everyone enjoyed delicious pizza, celebratory drinks, and a stunning anniversary cake crafted by Frey’s Frostings.

It has been an incredible 10 years for Horsham Sports Injury Clinic, and the team is excited about what the future holds. The clinic extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of this journey and looks forward to many more years of success, community, and growth!