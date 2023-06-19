Horsham walking footballers almost grab glory

Fourteen teams from around the South East, including two from Horsham Walking Football club (formerly known as the Hoofers), competed in a 60+ cup tournament held recently in Worthing. In their first match, Horsham's A team were held to a scoreless draw by Frimley, but then won all five of their remaining group games without conceding. These included a 4-0 victory over Worthing Blue, 2-0 over Pompey Sky, 3-0 over Arun Allstars, 1-0 over Worthing White and 1-0 over Brighton Bees. All six of the outfield players scored, with Dom Gorton netting four and Simon Clark and Graham Walker grabbing a brace each. Horsham's B team faced stiff competition in their group but were competitive in all six games, drawing two and winning one. Their victory came curtesy of a fine goal from Geoff Cooper to beat Brighton's strongest team, the Dolphins. John Brotheridge netted in the 1-1 draw with Pompey Gold, before the team held group winners Worthing Red to a goalless draw in their final group match. The two group winners, Worthing Red and Horsham A, battled in a tight final match, with Worthing Red bagging the only goal following an unlucky deflection off a Horsham A team player. Although victory would have been sweet, manager Shaun Moloney was happy to see the team more than holding their own against the best in region and helping to promote walking football in the Horsham area.